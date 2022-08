You can finally buy a Dodge Challenger Convertible



You've long been able buy a convertible version of the Ford Mustang or Chevrolet Camaro right off the lot. Now, after 14 years on the market, the modern Dodge Challenger, considered somewhat of a competitor to those two "pony cars," will finally be available as a convertible you can order straight from the dealership. More in www.cnn.com » Dodge Tags: Chevrolet