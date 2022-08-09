Mike Pompeo meeting with January 6 committee today, source says



Source: www.ibtimes.com



Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting on Tuesday with the January 6 committee, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The deposition will be conducted virtually, the source added. More in www.cnn.com »