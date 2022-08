Uvalde school district looking for interim police chief as Pete Arredondo awaits termination hearing, report says

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is searching for an interim police chief as Chief Pete Arredondo is on unpaid leave while he awaits a termination hearing, school board President Luis Fernandez said, according to the local online newspaper Uvalde Hesperian.