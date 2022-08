Opinion: Why a recession might not mean huge job losses



Source: www.youtube.com



Most recessions in US history have been accompanied by severe job losses and high unemployment rates, but this time may be different. Should a recession take hold in the US, the ongoing labor shortage may be the key to protecting vulnerable workers in what may prove to be a "job-full" recession. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Workers