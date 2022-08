Does Wall Street understand Netflix?



Source: www.mediaplaynews.com



During the pandemic, Netflix's stock skyrocketed off of superb subscriber growth. Now that the market cap has fallen along with subscriptions, is Wall Street to blame for never quite understanding what it was investing in? More in www.cnn.com » Netflix Tags: Stocks