Hardline nationalist Hungarian leader speaks at conservative confab in Texas, setting the stage for Trump speech this weekend

Added: 05.08.2022 0:27 | 21 views | 0 comments

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban won over the crowd at CPAC Texas on Thursday, arguing that his nationalist agenda in Hungary aligns with the goals of the American conservative movement -- and sounding a lot like the conference's upcoming Saturday keynote speaker, former President Donald Trump.