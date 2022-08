Texas public safety chief says Uvalde investigation will include internal review of all DPS officers who were on scene

The Texas Department of Public Safety investigation into the Uvalde elementary school shooting will include an internal review of the actions taken by every DPS officer on the scene to determine whether they should be referred to the inspector general for investigation, Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw said Thursday.