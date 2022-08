Opinion: We can't let another presidential loser try to steal an election

This month, I was proud to join a bipartisan group of 16 US senators to introduce legislation to reform the antiquated Electoral Count Act. The 1887 statute created the arcane process that governs how states transmit their results for the presidential election to Congress -- and then how Congress counts these votes and declares a winner.