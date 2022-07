Congress passes bill boosting US semiconductor production



Source: www.usatoday.com



The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a long-awaited bill aimed at boosting US semiconductor production in a bid to increase American competitiveness, a bipartisan achievement that will send tens of billions of dollars into American manufacturing and scientific research. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Congress