Secret Service director delaying retirement amid investigations into agency



Added: 28.07.2022



Source: pagesix.com



US Secret Service Director James Murray is delaying his retirement from the service as the agency faces inquiries from Congress and elsewhere over its deletion of text messages around January 6, 2021, Murray said in a message to his workforce. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Congress