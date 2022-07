Biden administration announces $400 million investment in high-speed internet for rural communities



Source: www.politico.com



The Biden administration on Thursday announced it would be directing more than $400 million in loans and grants to support high-speed internet projects for rural communities -- funding which is expected to reach about 31,000 families and businesses across 11 states. More in www.cnn.com »