FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices

Added: 28.07.2022 6:17 | 16 views | 0 comments

In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.