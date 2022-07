Delta wants to eliminate crowded airport screens



Source: www.waynemetro.org



Delta wants to eliminate current airport screens cluttered with information from dozens of flights. Instead, the company is testing technology at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport that allows up to 100 travelers to privately see their personal flight information on the same screen. More in www.cnn.com » Technology Tags: Detroit