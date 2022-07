Biden administration to announce $1.75 billion in funding to improve rail station accessibility



Source: nationalinterest.org



The Biden administration on Tuesday will announce $1.75 billion in infrastructure funding to improve accessibility at the nation's public rail stations, allowing local transit authorities to retrofit stations with elevators to accommodate travelers with disabilities. More in www.cnn.com »