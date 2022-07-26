This reporter tried to expose Harvey Weinstein's crimes 20 years ago. His account is finally out

Added: 25.07.2022 17:22 | 21 views | 0 comments

Long-time New Yorker media reporter Ken Auletta heard whispers of Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse of women 20 years ago â€” but he couldn't write the story because sources were unwilling to go on the record.