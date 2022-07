Meeting to consider firing Uvalde schools police chief to be rescheduled in 'very near future,' superintendent says

A special school board meeting in Uvalde, Texas, to consider whether to terminate the employment of the district's police chief will be rescheduled in the "very near future," said school district Superintendent Hal Harrell. The meeting had been previously scheduled for Saturday before it was canceled.