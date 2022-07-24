California's fast-moving Oak Fire burns more than 6,000 acres and forces evacuations outside Yosemite National Park

A wildfire raging for a second day Saturday in central California's Mariposa County outside Yosemite National Park has burned more than 6,500 acres and forced evacuations of rural communities, fire officials said.