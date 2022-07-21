ï»¿Thursday, 21 July 2022
Former Super Bowl winner Charles Johnson passes away at 50, according to University of Colorado
Added: 21.07.2022 9:40 | 8 views | 0 comments
Source: musketfire.com
Super Bowl winner Charles Johnson has passed away at the age of 50, according to his alma mater, the University of Colorado. Johnson won the Super Bowl in the 2001 season with the New England Patriots.
