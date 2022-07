Pence signals a 2024 bid as he meets with lawmakers and preps for SC speech

Added: 21.07.2022 1:17 | 18 views | 0 comments

Former Vice President Mike Pence is no longer keeping his cards close, telegraphing in several high-profile moves this week that he is actively exploring a 2024 presidential bid and working to gain a foothold in Trump-fatigued corners of the Republican Party.