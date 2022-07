Opinion: Painful market selloff should end soon



Source: www.seattletimes.com



The stock market is having a rough go. Since hitting an all-time high on the first trading day of the year, stock prices have fallen by more than 20%. Known as a bear market, the losses have been financially painful. Trillions of dollars in stock wealth has evaporated this year. More in www.cnn.com » Stocks Tags: Stock markets