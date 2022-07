Staffer of a GOP Senate nominee marched with Oath Keepers on Jan. 6



Source: www.nytimes.com



The new communications director for the Republican Senate nominee in Nevada -- a key state that could determine control in Washington -- marched to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, with two members of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers including one who was later charged with sedition and another with breaking into the Capitol and at least two others who were charged for illegally entering the building, according to videos reviewed by CNN's KFile. More in www.cnn.com » Washington Tags: Republicans