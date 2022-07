US Army to likely miss recruiting goal of new troops by nearly 40,000 over the next 2 years

The US Army is now projecting that for the next two years it will massively fail to recruit as many troops as it hoped, falling short by nearly 40,000 new recruits, according to the latest estimates and testimony from the Army's second highest leader.