Bronx man faces 23 charges in connection to three alleged sexual assaults in one week

Added: 19.07.2022 21:31 | 9 views | 0 comments

A Bronx man was indicted on 23 charges on Monday after allegedly sexually assaulting three people in one week, including a woman who allegedly used the Grubhub food delivery service to escape, according to the Bronx District Attorney's office.