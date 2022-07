Charges to be filed against suspected 'serial killer' in 7-Eleven robbery spree shootings, says DA

A man who authorities are calling a "serial killer" is facing charges that could lead to the death penalty in a string of shootings that left three people dead and robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores that gripped cities across Southern California.