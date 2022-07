Staffers in 8 House offices take first steps to unionize



Staffers in eight House members' offices filed petitions for union representation at the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights on Monday, organizers announced in a statement Monday, two months after the House adopted a resolution protecting congressional staffers' right to bargain collectively. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Congress