Jury selection begins in Bannon trial



Source: www.politico.eu



Steve Bannon is headed to trial on two criminal charges for his failure to comply with the House's January 6, 2021, investigation 10 months after receiving subpoenas from the select committee. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Election