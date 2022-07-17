Wealthy space entrepreneur who has pushed for exploration of aliens and the afterlife donates $10 million to DeSantis

A wealthy space entrepreneur who has spent his fortune exploring the cosmos and once said aliens are already on Earth "right under people's noses" is now the largest donor to the political operation of Florida Gov. Ron Desantis this election cycle.