Why this bag sold out in 2 minutes



Added: 12.07.2022



Source: portaljornaldonorte.com.br



In 2020, when the pandemic brought all nonessential travel to a grinding halt, Ami and Jason Richter had to think fast. They were running a flourishing business called Lug that sold fun travel bags and accessories and had a growing legion of fans, which included Oprah. More in www.cnn.com »