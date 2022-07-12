A Texas death row inmate is seeking a 30-day reprieve to donate a kidney. An appeals court has issued an execution stay for a different reason

Added: 12.07.2022 4:06 | 26 views | 0 comments

A Texas death row inmate -- who recently asked the governor for a 30-day delay of his execution so he can make a kidney donation -- has been granted a stay for a different reason, the state's appeals court announced Monday.