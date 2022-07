Officer who shot Tamir Rice started and quit new position in same week, official says

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland, Ohio, police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, resigned from his law enforcement position in Tioga Borough, Pennsylvania, days after he was sworn in, a borough official told CNN Thursday.