It often feels like a matter of when it will happen again and not if. A routine traffic stop involving a Black person becomes deadly when one or more police officers fatally shoot at them. Families mourn the loss of a loved one and demand answers, simultaneously navigating the same criminal justice system that took them away. Days later, video is released, resulting in outrage from community members who take to the streets to protest, calling for justice.