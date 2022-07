Jayland Walker was handcuffed when his body arrived at the medical examiner's office, according to the autopsy report

Jayland Walker was handcuffed behind his back when his body arrived at the coroner's office to be processed as part of the investigation into the officers who shot and killed him in Akron last week, according to a medical examiner's report that was reviewed by CNN.