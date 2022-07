Buy Now, Pay Later services may be getting some Americans deep into debt

Added: 06.07.2022 19:58 | 11 views | 0 comments

Buy Now, Pay Later installment plans have become popular among consumers seeking to spread out the cost of big-ticket purchases. But now, rising prices have some cash-strapped shoppers reaching for these alternative payment methods for everyday purchases, such as their daily coffee, gas station fill-up or grocery run, as well.