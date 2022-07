Rivian's new SUV is great but it'll face tough competition



Rivian, the Amazon-backed electric truck and van maker, already has an award winning pickup in production, the R1T. Now it's coming out with an SUV, the Rivian R1S, that has all the good points of the Rivian pickup but with the added benefits of a fully enclosed body, including a generous cargo area in the back plus third row of seats to allow you take more friends camping. More in www.cnn.com » Seat Tags: Amazon