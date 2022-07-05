Covid-19 reinfections may increase the likelihood of new health problems



Source: publichealth.umich.edu



Repeatedly catching Covid-19 appears to increase the chances that a person will face new and sometimes lasting health problems after their infection, according to the first study on the health risks of reinfection. More in www.cnn.com »