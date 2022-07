Harris compares overturning Roe to legacy of US government 'trying to claim ownership over human bodies'

Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday drew a connection between the Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling to the legacy of the US government "trying to claim ownership over human bodies" during an appearance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.