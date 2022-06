Dealmaking drop-off reveals rise in business anxiety



Added: 30.06.2022 13:06 | 0 views | 0 comments



Dealmaking booms when markets are stable and businesses are feeling good about the economy and access to financing. When conditions deteriorate, confidence flags, and the number of companies going public or pursuing takeovers drops. That's what is happening now. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Economy