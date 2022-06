The electric Cadillac Lyriq is the company's best SUV yet



Source: www.usatoday.com



General Motors has said that Cadillac, its luxury brand, will lead the automaker into the electric future. It will be the first GM brand to go all-electric and its first EV model is the Cadillac Lyriq, a crossover SUV that's one of the best Cadillacs I've driven in a long time. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: GM