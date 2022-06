Prosecutors recommend Ghislaine Maxwell be sentenced to 30 to 55 years in prison for sex trafficking

Federal prosecutors asked a judge in a court filing Wednesday to sentence Ghislaine Maxwell to 30 to 55 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor and other charges related to a sprawling conspiracy to abuse young girls with the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.