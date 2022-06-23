Bruton Smith, NASCAR Hall of Famer and track owner, dies at 95



Bruton Smith, a longtime fixture in NASCAR and a Hall of Fame inductee for building and promoting auto racing events nationwide, died Wednesday at age 95 of natural causes, according to a statement from track operating company Speedway Motorsports. More in www.cnn.com »