South Dakota Senate convicts and removes state attorney general in impeachment trial after he killed pedestrian in 2020



Added: 22.06.2022 14:17 | 23 views | 0 comments



Source: bridgehunter.com



The South Dakota state Senate on Tuesday voted to convict and remove state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office on two articles of impeachment after he struck and killed a pedestrian in September 2020, making Ravnsborg the first elected official to be impeached and removed in the state's history. More in www.cnn.com »