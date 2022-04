Added: 16.04.2022 21:04 | 20 views | 0 comments

Frank Luntz, a longtime GOP pollster, said in a recent interview that many Republicans are laughing at former President Donald Trump in private. "They won't say it, but behind his back, they think he's a child. They're laughing at him...Trump isn't the same man he was a year ago. Even many Republicans are tired of going back and rehashing the 2020 election," Luntz told the Daily Beast this week.