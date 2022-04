Ohio Senate candidate now ridicules claims similar to ones he made in 2016 that GOP strategy was to antagonize Black voters

Campaigning for the Senate in Ohio in recent weeks, J.D. Vance has ridiculed claims that advocates of a border-wall were "racist." But in multiple appearances in 2016, he made a similar argument to the one he is currently ridiculing -- including saying that Republican electoral strategy had been to antagonize Black voters and minorities for three decades.