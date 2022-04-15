ï»¿Friday, 15 April 2022
5 people will share a $50,000 reward for tips that led to Brooklyn subway shooting suspect's arrest
Added: 15.04.2022 22:44 | 12 views | 0 comments
Four victims were still hospitalized Thursday, two days after a mass shooting on a subway train that left New Yorkers badly shaken and forced a reckoning over passenger security on the largest public transportation system in the country.
