Defense asks for mistrial in case of Ohio doctor accused of multiple murders related to alleged overprescribing of pain medication

The defense attorney for an Ohio doctor accused of overprescribing pain medication to multiple patients near death asked for a mistrial in the case Monday, saying certain remarks from prosecutors during closing arguments implied the defense has to meet a burden of proof.