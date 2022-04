Woman who attacked a Black teenager while falsely accusing him of stealing her phone pleads guilty to hate crime charge

The California woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her cell phone and then attacked him in a New York City hotel lobby pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment in the second degree as a hate crime, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced.