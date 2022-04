Abortion access under renewed threat in Oklahoma and Missouri



While abortion rights advocates could secure several victories in US states in the coming days, they're sounding the alarm about an Oklahoma bill that would ban nearly all abortions that's likely to be signed into law. Here are some of this week's moves in state legislatures and by state leaders you may have missed. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Oklahoma