The GMC Hummer EV is a brilliant execution of a terrible idea



Source: www.thedrive.com



With the GMC Hummer EV, General Motors designers and executives wanted to create a vehicle that would destroy stereotypes about electric vehicles and what they're capable of doing. On that count, the GMC Hummer EV is a remarkable success. It is unlike any EV -- or really, any vehicle with any form of power -- before it. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: GM