Air Force delays hypersonic missile program after flight test 'anomalies'



The Air Force delayed its hypersonic missile program by up to a year after "recent flight test anomalies" pushed back the schedule for the weapon's completion, according to a statement from the Air Force. More in www.cnn.com »