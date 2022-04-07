JetBlue makes offer for Spirit in attempt to derail deal with Frontier



Added: 06.04.2022 15:18 | 38 views | 0 comments



Source: investingtipsonline.com



JetBlue Tuesday made an unsolicited $3.6 billion offer for low-fare rival Spirit Airlines in an attempt to derail a proposed deal between Spirit and Frontier Airlines. More in www.cnn.com »